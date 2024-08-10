Watch CBS News
Local News

Dead whale washes ashore Torrance Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Dead fin whale washes ashore Torrance Beach
Dead fin whale washes ashore Torrance Beach 00:24

A large fin whale washed ashore Torrance Beach on Saturday evening and died before rescuers could arrive on the scene. 

Lifeguards first discovered the whale at around 6 p.m. inside the surf line on the stretch of beach between Redondo Beach and Malaga Cove, near the intersection of Via Riviera and Paseo De La Playa, according to the Los Angeles County Lifeguards

They called wildlife experts from the Marine Mammal Care Center and National Marine Fisheries Service to the scene, who confirmed that the whale was dead. 

The cause of death remains unknown at the time. 

"Due to it size & location it is expected that the whale will remain on the beach while responders create a plan to remove it," said lifeguards said. "If you are in the area please give the animal & responders plenty of space to work!"

It's unclear exactly when the whale's carcass will be recovered from the area. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.