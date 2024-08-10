Dead whale washes ashore Torrance Beach

A large fin whale washed ashore Torrance Beach on Saturday evening and died before rescuers could arrive on the scene.

Lifeguards first discovered the whale at around 6 p.m. inside the surf line on the stretch of beach between Redondo Beach and Malaga Cove, near the intersection of Via Riviera and Paseo De La Playa, according to the Los Angeles County Lifeguards.

They called wildlife experts from the Marine Mammal Care Center and National Marine Fisheries Service to the scene, who confirmed that the whale was dead.

The cause of death remains unknown at the time.

"Due to it size & location it is expected that the whale will remain on the beach while responders create a plan to remove it," said lifeguards said. "If you are in the area please give the animal & responders plenty of space to work!"

It's unclear exactly when the whale's carcass will be recovered from the area.