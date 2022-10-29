DEA holds Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting its semiannual Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the nation, with several locations available for Southern Californians.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., allows people to turn in prescription drugs that have expired or are no longer needed, which are then safely disposed of by DEA officials. By doing so, people can ensure that the drugs don't fall into the wrong hands, like those of children.

They collect prescriptions in the form of tablets, capsules, patches or other "solid forms" of drugs. They are also accepting vaping devices or cartridges, but in order to do so the lithium batteries must have already been removed.

However, they will not accept illegal drugs, liquids that are not sealed in their original containers or syringes.

"I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep our communities safe and healthy," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in a statement. "The Take Back campaign is part of DEA's continued efforts to combat the drug poisoning epidemic and protect the safety and health of communities across the United States."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 107,622 people died as the result of a drug poisoning in the United States last year, a number which suggests that a person dies every 5 minutes by drug poisoning, the DEA added.

Since beginning the Take Back Program, the DEA has collected more than 7,000 tons of medications.

To find the nearest location to you, visit this site.