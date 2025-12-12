Downtown Los Angeles celebrates Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Catholics are gathering downtown Los Angeles, marking the annual tradition of the Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

An early morning mass honoring the patron saint of the Americas started the ceremonies, with a unity rally set to kick off at 10 a.m. on Placita Olvera.

The December 12 celebration is a centuries-old tradition for the Catholic faithful, honoring the Virgin Mary. In downtown LA, flowers and prayer candles adorn a portion of Placita Olvera, where the focus for prayers will be on advocacy, unity, and protection following months of federal immigration action.

Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations at Placita Olvera. CBS LA

Before sunrise, participants gathered to sing "Las Mañanitas," commemorating the first appearance of the Virgin Mary in Mexico City in 1531 to an indigenous man named St. Juan Diego. Her image was left, according to tradition, on Diego's cloak as proof to her appearance to him.

Parishoner Suri Madrid attended the early morning celebration with flowers in hand, and when asked what the day means to him, he said, "A lot, my life. It's our mother."

Placita Olvera Day of Our Lady Guadalupe CBS LA

The Placita Olivera Day of Our Lady Guadalupe ceremonies continue with labor leaders, community, and immigrant rights organizers hosting a 10 a.m. rally, continuing with an 11 a.m. procession, stopping in front of the LA detention center with a prayer offering, followed by a noon mass at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.