Schneider scores winning run on Will Smith error, Blue Jays avoid sweep with 4-3 win over Dodgers

Davis Schneider scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by catcher Will Smith in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Wednesday, stopping a six-game losing streak and avoiding a three-game sweep.

Schneider scored from third when shortstop Miguel Rojas couldn't handle Smith's throw on Andrés Giménez's stolen base attempt.

Tyler Rogers (1-0) got five outs for the win and Jeff Hoffman finished for his second save in four chances, stranding runners at first and second.

Ben Casparius (0-1) took the loss as the Dodgers were beaten for the first time in seven games when leading after six innings.

Smith went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored twice but the Dodgers lost for the first time in six games.

Schneider sparked Toronto's comeback from 3-1 in the seventh, when he led off with a pinch-hit walk against left-hander Jack Dreyer. Tyler Heineman hit a one-out single before George Springer drove in a run with a double off the wall. Daulton Varsho tied it with an RBI single.

Toronto's comeback spoiled a strong, six-inning start by Shohei Ohtani, who allowed one run and four hits.

Ohtani also extended his career-best on-base streak to 43 games with a four-pitch walk in the first. He was hit by a pitch in the fifth and finished 0 for 3.

Hoffman struck out Ohtani looking to begin the ninth.

Smith challenged umpire Dan Bellino's call on Ohtani's first pitch of the game, but the ball was 1.9 inches below the strike zone.

Rojas returned to the lineup at shortstop after sitting out Tuesday's game following the sudden death of his father, Miguel Rojas Sr. Several Dodgers players had MR written on their caps in tribute.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 3.00 ERA) is expected to start at home Friday against Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (0-1, 3.60).

Blue Jays: LHP Patrick Corbin is expected to make his Toronto debut against Minnesota on Friday. The Twins had not named a starter.