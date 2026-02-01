Davidson, Dunn lead way as USC women rout Rutgers 71-39

The USC Trojans routed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday afternoon, cruising to a 71-39 win and continuing an upward trend after their upset win over No. 8 Iowa last week.

In front of the Galen Center crowd, the Trojans were led by an 18-point, six-rebound game from Kara Dunn and a 16-point, nine-rebound and five-assist performance from freshman Jazzy Davidson.

Despite entering the half with a 29-23 lead, USC stormed out of the gate in the second half and outscored the Scarlet Knights 42-16.

The Trojans out-rebounded Rutgers 50 to 26 and shot 36% from the field on the day. They also limited the Scarlet Knights to just two double-digit scorers in Imani Lester, who had 11, and Zachara Perkins, who finished with a team-high 12 points.

USC is now 13-9 on the season and still find themselves in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten standings. Rutgers is 9-13 on the season and just 1-10 in Big Ten conference play.

Up next

The Trojans hit the road to face Northwestern on Thursday.

Rutgers stays in Los Angeles to face off against the nation's No. 2 team in the UCLA Bruins on Wednesday.