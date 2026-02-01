Watch CBS News
Davidson, Dunn lead way as USC women rout Rutgers 71-39

Dean Fioresi
The USC Trojans routed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday afternoon, cruising to a 71-39 win and continuing an upward trend after their upset win over No. 8 Iowa last week. 

In front of the Galen Center crowd, the Trojans were led by an 18-point, six-rebound game from Kara Dunn and a 16-point, nine-rebound and five-assist performance from freshman Jazzy Davidson. 

Despite entering the half with a 29-23 lead, USC stormed out of the gate in the second half and outscored the Scarlet Knights 42-16. 

The Trojans out-rebounded Rutgers 50 to 26 and shot 36% from the field on the day. They also limited the Scarlet Knights to just two double-digit scorers in Imani Lester, who had 11, and Zachara Perkins, who finished with a team-high 12 points. 

USC is now 13-9 on the season and still find themselves in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten standings. Rutgers is 9-13 on the season and just 1-10 in Big Ten conference play. 

Up next

The Trojans hit the road to face Northwestern on Thursday. 

Rutgers stays in Los Angeles to face off against the nation's No. 2 team in the UCLA Bruins on Wednesday. 

