Davey Lopes, 4-time MLB All-Star and Dodgers World Series champion, dies at 80
Davey Lopes, who won a World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was named an MLB All-Star four times, died on Wednesday at the age of 80, the team announced.
The second baseman, who played 16 seasons in the majors, spent 10 seasons in LA, and also suited up for the Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.
In addition to his playing career, Lopes spent decades in the dugout as a coach for various clubs, most recently as the first base coach of the Washington Nationals in 2017. He served as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2000 to 2002.
Lopes was a member of the 1981 Dodgers championship team, which defeated the New York Yankees in six games in the World Series. He was part of the team's legendary infield alongside Steve Garvey, Bill Russell and Ron Cey, who started in the infield together for more than eight seasons.
He was named to the National League All-Star Team each year between 1978 and 1981.
His cause of death was not revealed. He's survived by two borhters and four sisters.