Davey Lopes, 4-time MLB All-Star and Dodgers World Series champion, dies at 80

Davey Lopes, who won a World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was named an MLB All-Star four times, died on Wednesday at the age of 80, the team announced.

The second baseman, who played 16 seasons in the majors, spent 10 seasons in LA, and also suited up for the Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 7: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with first base coach Davey Lopes #15 after hitting an eighth inning two-run home run during Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park on Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images

In addition to his playing career, Lopes spent decades in the dugout as a coach for various clubs, most recently as the first base coach of the Washington Nationals in 2017. He served as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2000 to 2002.

Lopes was a member of the 1981 Dodgers championship team, which defeated the New York Yankees in six games in the World Series. He was part of the team's legendary infield alongside Steve Garvey, Bill Russell and Ron Cey, who started in the infield together for more than eight seasons.

LOS ANGELES, CA - CIRCA 1980: Davey Lopes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats during batting practice prior to the start of an Major League Baseball game circa 1980 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Lopes played for the Dodgers from 1972-81. Focus on Sport / Getty Images

He was named to the National League All-Star Team each year between 1978 and 1981.

His cause of death was not revealed. He's survived by two borhters and four sisters.