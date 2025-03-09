Davante Adams agrees to a 2-year, $46 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams

Receiver Davante Adams agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, bringing the three-time All-Pro back to his native California.

Adams' deal could be worth up to $46 million with the Rams, who will move on from Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp with Adams and Puka Nacua as the primary playmakers for Matthew Stafford.

The Jets released Adams last Tuesday, and Adams has quickly moved on from his longtime partnership with Aaron Rodgers. After eight years together in Green Bay, they spent 11 games together with New York, which acquired Adams from the Raiders last October.

Adams has been one of the NFL's best receivers for nearly a decade, starting with his decorated tenure with the Packers. Adams has six career 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including an active streak of five consecutive years, along with two 997-yard seasons.

Adams appears to be exactly what the Rams needed after they decided early in the offseason to trade or to release Kupp, their most dependable receiver when healthy for the past eight seasons under Sean McVay. Kupp is due a $7.5 million roster bonus next weekend, so the Rams are likely to resolve his future before then.

The Rams also re-signed Tutu Atwell last week to a one-year deal worth $10 million. The 2021 second-round pick has been productive despite receiving inconsistent playing time in McVay's offense, but his sizable new deal indicates he is expected to be Los Angeles' No. 3 receiver behind Adams and Nacua.

Adams' arrival burnishes Los Angeles' expectations to be a Super Bowl contender next season after they won the NFC West and nearly knocked off the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a snowy road playoff game.

Adams has 957 receptions for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns. He is a Bay Area native who starred collegiately at Fresno State.