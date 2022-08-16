'Das Boot,' 'Air Force One' director Wolfgang Petersen dies at 81

Wolfgang Petersen, the writer and director known for "Das Boot" and "Air Force One" died Friday at 81.

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 02: Director Wolfgang Petersen during the Bavaria Film Reception "One Hundred Years in Motion" on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Bavaria Film Studios and the annual Munich Film Festival at Bavaria Studios on July 2, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images for Bavaria Film) Gisela Schober

According to a representative, Petersen died from pancreatic cancer at his Brentwood home in the arms of his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette.

The German-born director was also known for his Hollywood films, beginning with "The NeverEnding Story" in 1984, followed a year later by "Enemy Mine," which faltered at the box office and among critics.

The filmmaker had a string of hits including the 1995 contagion drama "Outbreak," the 1997 Harrison Ford thriller "Air Force One," the 2000 George Clooney lost-at-sea adventure "The Perfect Storm" and the 2004 Brad Pitt mythology blockbuster "Troy."

In addition to his wife, Petersen is survived by his son Daniel, daughter-in-law Berit and grandchildren Maja and Julien.