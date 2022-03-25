Watch CBS News

Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson and more to be honored at Governors Awards ahead of Oscars

Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann and Elaine May will be honored Friday evening at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 12th Governors Awards.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 15 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 surge. 

The award ceremony will be will held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

Glover will receive the Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, while Jackson, Ullmann and May will receive honorary Oscars.

Highlights from the event will be shown in Sunday's Academy Awards show.

