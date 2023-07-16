'Dangerously hot' temperatures continue, as firefights wage in Riverside County with reduced air quality

Weather conditions described as "dangerously hot" are expected to continue inland through Monday, forecasters with the National Weather Service said.

According to the NWS, strong high pressure over the southwest is expected to continue, bringing hot conditions across the valleys, lower mountains, and desert areas. This is also expected to elevate fire weather conditions.

The hottest temperatures Sunday are expected to be in the Antelope Valley with highs of up to 113 degrees.

The NWS says, "the interior valleys and lower mountain locations, as well as warmest coastal valleys will see temperatures between 100 [degrees] and 108 degrees." Conditions closer to the coast will be more moderate.

In addition to the heat, due to multiple brush fires that have erupted since Friday in Riverside County, air quality is greatly being impacted.

Because of this, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) has extended a smoke advisory through at least noon Monday.

The AQMD urges people to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed; avoiding strenuous physical activity; using air conditioners rather than coolers or fans; avoiding burning wood in fireplaces and fire pits; and wearing respirator masks while outdoors.