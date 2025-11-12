Newsom's former chief of staff charged with diverting $225K from dormant political campaign, prosecutors say

Dana Williamson, Gov. Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and obstruct justice, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Court documents allege that Williamson, 53, conspired with others to divert about $225,000 in funds from a dormant political campaign to an associate's personal use, prosecutors said. That money, they charge, was then funneled through various business entities and disguised as pay for a "no-show job," prosecutors allege.

"This is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago," U.S. Attorney Eric Grant said.

From February 2022 to September 2024, federal prosecutors allege Williamson conspired with a business associate to create false and backdated contracts.

The indictment goes on to claim Williamson subscribed to false tax returns, claiming more than $1 million in business deductions that prosecutors said were for personal and nondeductible expenditures, like private jet travel, hotel stays, home furnishings and designer handbags.

Williamson went on to make false statements when questioned by FBI agents about the diversion of campaign funds and allegations of public corruption, prosecutors said.

It's currently not clear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Williamson was Newsom's chief of staff from late 2022 through late 2024.

"Ms. Williamson no longer serves in this administration," Newsom's office said in a statement. "While we are still learning details of the allegations, the Governor expects all public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity."

Prosecutors are also unsealing charging documents for two other people charged by information in connection with the case, the U.S. Attorney's office stated.

Williamson was charged with conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice, subscribing to false tax returns and making false statements, prosecutors said. If convicted, she faced a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison.

At Wednesday's court hearing, Williamson pleaded not guilty and was released under certain conditions, including a $500,000 bail. She is scheduled to reappear in court on Dec. 11.

She was a Cabinet secretary for former Gov. Jerry Brown before opening her own political affairs firm. Williamson was also Xavier Becerra's campaign manager when Becerra ran for attorney general in 2018.