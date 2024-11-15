Dailey posts double-double as UCLA overwhelms Lehigh by 40 points
Eric Dailey Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and reserve Aday Mara scored 16 points as UCLA largely went unchallenged in its 85-45 win over Lehigh on Friday night.
Tyler Bilodeau scored 15 points and reserve Sebastian Mack 10 for the Bruins (3-1).
Keith Higgins Jr. led the Mountain Hawks (0-4) with 18 points and Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 10.
The Bruins built a 15-5 lead before Lehigh staged an 8-0 run that ended with Higgins making a 3-pointer and converting a three-point play to get Lehigh within 15-13 with 10:35 left before the break. But with the exception of three free throws from Higgins, Lehigh failed to score a field goal and UCLA led 44-16 at halftime.
UCLA has an 85-50 win over Rider and 71-40 victory over Boston University. New Mexico beat the Bruins 72-64.
It was the first meeting between the two schools.