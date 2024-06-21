DA declines to file charges for man arrested after attack at pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA

The 18-year-old man who was arrested after an alleged attack at a pro-Palestinian encampment on the UCLA campus in April will not face felony charges after the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined filing on Friday.

Instead, the case has been referred to the City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing consideration.

The suspect is accused of attacking and injuring a demonstrator during the chaotic dueling-protests that happened on campus on April 30, which led to a violent clash and hundreds of arrests.

In a statement issued on Friday, District Attorney George Gascón said that they were unable to "establish beyond a reasonable doubt" that the suspect "directly caused the victim's injury."

He further noted that there was no evidence that suggested the suspect was working directly in collaboration with any other individuals and there was no proof of either conspiracy or organized effort found.

"This is a very concerning matter to us, we take it very seriously," Gascón said while speaking with KCAL News. "We're not minimizing the fact that there was an assault, we just simply do not believe that the case should be prosecuted as a felony. That doesn't mean that we don't think a crime occurred."

The suspect, a high school student, was arrested on May 23 in Beverly Hills and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon by UCLA Police Department officers. He was released the next day on bond.

Police identified him after they reviewed security camera footage and determined he was one of the group who "violently attacked students, faculty and staff on April 30," said a statement from the police.

UCLA Professor Sherene Razack, who supports the movement for justice in Palestine, said that she's disappointed with Gascón's decision, but more so with how pro-Palestinian protesters have been treated.

"The real problem is not one violent counter-protester, or two, or three, or four," she said. "The real problem is much more serious than that and we have to pursue strategies of accountability outside of the criminal justice system."

Gascón said that his office is also looking into a second felony case related to attack allegations, but said that he was unable to provide more information until their ultimate decision comes by month's end. He also says that they could be looking at a third case in the near future.