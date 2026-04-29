D4vd preliminary hearing set for next month after not guilty plea

The singer D4vd, who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of a teenage Inland Empire girl, is set to appear in a preliminary hearing next month.

A Los Angeles County judge on Wednesday set the date for the 21-year-old's preliminary hearing for May 26. D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, could also appear in a status hearing on May 12, but that's yet to be confirmed.

Burke uttered just two words – "yes, ma'am," – during the brief hearing in response to the judge asking if he agreed to the new date. Prosecutors expressed displeasure with the decision, adding that they'd already cleared their schedules for the original May 1 date.

Burke was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 and mutilating a body. The charges are in connection with the 2025 death of Lake Elsinore 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, with whom Burke was allegedly romantically involved, prosecutors said.

Medical examiners determined that Hernandez was killed with "multiple penetrating wounds" in April 2025, several months before her dismembered, decomposing body was found in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Rivas Hernandez Family

During a court appearance last week, prosecutors claimed that Burke possessed a "significant amount of child pornography." The attorneys representing the Rivas Hernandez family declined to comment on the development.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman alleged Burke killed Hernandez after she threatened to expose his criminal conduct.

"Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her," Hochman said in a news release announcing the charges earlier this month. "But Burke's actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car."

Booking photo of David Burke, known as d4vd, after his arrest on murder charges. Los Angeles Police Department

The murder charges included special circumstances — lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain and murdering the witness in an investigation. If convicted as charged, Hochman said that Burke could face the maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Burke and his attorneys have denied all allegations.

"Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," Burke's attorneys said in a statement last week. "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David's innocence."