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D4vd case resumes after investigators testify blood in Tesla match Celeste Rivas Hernandez DNA

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Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Dean Fioresi
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Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Austin Turner
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Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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The murder case against D4vd took a turn during the third day of a preliminary hearing after investigators testified that traces of blood found inside his Tesla and his garage matched Celeste Rivas Hernandez's DNA.

On Thursday, prosecutors called several investigators to the stand who said that blood stains that were found inside the Tesla registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, belonged to the 14-year-old.

Her remains were found in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke on Sept. 8, 2025, at the Hollywood Tow Yard. The medical examiner's office determined that Hernandez was killed with "multiple penetrating wounds" in April 2025, several months before her dismembered, decomposing body was found in the Tesla.

Burke is charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 and mutilating a body.

Prosecutors allege that Burke and Hernandez were involved in a sexual relationship and that he allegedly stabbed her "before she ruined his music career" and exposed his criminal conduct. Burke has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his attorneys have denied the allegations.

Blood stains match Hernandez's DNA

Samantha Tosch, a criminalist for the Los Angeles Police Department, testified on Thursday that blood stains in the front trunk of Burke's Tesla, a black rubber mat from his garage, a Tesla charger and a rowing machine found at his Hollywood Hills home were all consistent with a DNA profile of Hernandez.

Tosch said investigators were able to reference her DNA from a toenail sample taken from the medical examiner's office.

She also testified that they were able to connect Hernandez's DNA to 15 different locations during their investigation.

Traces of blood found in Tesla and Burke's home

Lauren Wallace and Lisa Lahendro, both criminalists for the LAPD, testified that during their investigations they found traces of blood on several items including a blue inflatable pool that prosecutors believe was used to dismember Hernandez's body.

Investigators testified that blue plastic fragments found on Hernandez's remains match the inflatable pool found in Burke's garage.

Hernandez's remains found in tow yard

On the first day of the preliminary hearing, Beth Silverman from the LA County District Attorney's Office, called Joshua Byers, the LAPD detective discovered her remains.

Byers said he was called to the Hollywood Tow Yard for a death investigation about a potential body that was found inside a car.

Byers said when he arrived at the scene, he opened the front trunk of the Tesla where he found a partially opened black body bag with the torso and head inside. Byers went on to describe in detail how he found Hernandez's remains in several bags. He said after removing the bag, he found another black plastic trash bag with the body's severed limbs.

Also presented a slew of graphic photo evidence of the cadaver bags.

Byers said there was quite a bit of decomposition, and he could not make out facial features. Investigators said they used dental records to identify Rivas' remains.

D4vd murder case  

Prosecutors have alleged that Burke and Hernandez were involved in a sexual relationship that lasted several years before she threatened to expose their relationship and derail his music career.

According to court documents, the DA's office argues that Burke arranged a ride-share to bring the 14-year-old to his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025, before he allegedly stabbed her.

They also allege that he tried to cover his tracks by buying items under a fake name to dispose of her body, including a shovel, body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, two chainsaws, a blue inflatable pool and a burn cage. They believe that he texted and called her as if she were still alive.

Hernandez's remains were discovered on Sept. 8, 2025, after police responded to reports of a foul smell attracting flies at the Hollywood Tow yard.

The medical examiner's office later determined that Hernandez was killed with "multiple penetrating wounds" in April 2025, several months before her dismembered, decomposing body was found in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke.

"For several weeks, or possibly months, defendant left the victim's body to decompose inside his Tesla," prosecutors wrote in a court filing in April. "He lied to friends, business associates, and others who noticed the strong smell of decay in and around his home and vehicle."

Prosecutors claim that the burn cage was part of Burke's alleged "plan to incinerate evidence." He used the "blue inflatable pool to prevent her blood from spilling onto his garage floor" while she was dismembered, the DA's office wrote in the court filing.

The murder charges include special circumstances — lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain and murdering the witness in an investigation. If convicted, Burke faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The DA's office has not said whether it will seek the death penalty. 

"We will prove at that point beyond a reasonable doubt that David committed these three crimes," Hochman said. "And when — we will not predict if — when he is convicted, we will then be seeking the sentence that we are allowed to seek by order of law."

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