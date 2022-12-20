CVS, Walgreens limits purchase of pediatric ibuprofen, acetaminophen due to nationwide shortage

CVS and Walgreens said the stores will be limiting purchases of ibuprofen and acetaminophen for children due to short supply and high demand.

The limits come amid nationwide flu outbreaks and other respiratory illnesses that are impacting children across the United States. CVS is limiting shoppers to two products each and Walgreens is limiting online orders to six.

Health experts said there are some things parents can do if children are sick to help them at home. For a fever, a lukewarm bath is better than a cold bath. Children with breathing problems should have a cool humidifier in their rooms. For children over age one suffering from a cough, giving them honey can help soothe it.

A Walgreens spokesperson issued a statement saying:

Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, over-the-counter pediatric fever-reducing products are seeing constraints across the country. In an effort to help support availability and avoid excess purchases, we put into effect an online-only purchase limit of six per online transaction for all over-the-counter pediatric fever reducers.



Walgreens works diligently to anticipate and avoid product shortages where possible by partnering with new and current suppliers and distributors to minimize the impact and inconvenience for our patients and customers. For customers looking for items, our website updates with the latest available store inventory information frequently throughout the day. Additionally, Walgreens Same Day Delivery and Pickup provide contactless options for receiving products.

A CVS spokesperson issued a statement saying:

We can confirm that to ensure equitable access for all our customers, there is currently a two (2) product limit on all children's pain relief products at all CVS Pharmacy locations and cvs.com. We're committed to meeting our customers' needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items.