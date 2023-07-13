Arraignment postponed for LA City Councilman Curren Price

LA City Councilman Curren Price made his first court appearance Wednesday morning with the judge postponing his arraignment date to Aug. 28.

"We are looking forward to engaging with the DA in the coming weeks and we are grateful that the Court has given us time to do so," wrote Price in a statement following the morning in court.

Price who represents District 9, faces criminal charges of embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest for allegedly voting on projects involving developers tied to his wife's consulting firm, then failing to report the connections.

The judge allowed the 72-year-old city councilman to remain free on his own recognizance but required that Price be fingerprinted and booked and that he announce any conflicts of interest on any contracts or agreements before the City Council and immediately recuse himself from voting on those issues.

The councilman was charged June 13 with five counts of grand theft by embezzlement, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest, according to the criminal complaint.

Price stepped down as council president pro tem and surrendered all of his committee assignments as he said he did not want to be a distraction to the people's business.

Council President Paul Krekorian introduced a motion to suspend Price a day after the criminal case was filed. But the Los Angeles City Council's Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee subsequently voted to defer a recommendation regarding the possible suspension of Price until its Aug. 25 meeting.

"As we said when the charges were brought, we believe that the charges filed by the DA's office are completely unwarranted and that the facts will bear this out. I have always conducted myself, in and out of the public eye, with integrity and professionalism," wrote Price in a statement following Wednesday morning's court appearance.