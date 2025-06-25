Watch CBS News
Culver City police investigate shooting at vigil held for teen gunned down at pool party

The Culver City Police Department is investigating a shooting at a vigil Tuesday night, honoring a 17-year-old student who was gunned down at a pool party in the South Bay last week.

Police said around 7:50 p.m., they received a call of shots fired in the area of Culver City High School on the 11000 block of Franklin Avenue.

An estimated 200 to 300 people had gathered on the high school's football field to hold a vigil for the student who was fatally shot during a pool party in Torrance the week before, police said.

Officers responded to the area and confirmed a fight had broken out during the event, which led to a shooting. They interviewed witnesses, who alerted them about a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was allegedly found with a loaded firearm.

Culver City police later determined the individual was not involved in the shooting. No injuries were reported from the incident.

"Acts of violence will not be tolerated in our community, and we will work tirelessly in partnership with our community to investigate this crime and hold those responsible accountable," the police department said.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Culver City Police Department Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202. 

