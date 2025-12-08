Watch CBS News
Police investigate man found shot dead in vehicle in Culver City

Julie Sharp
Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting death after discovering a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his head.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call around 8:06 a.m. to the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard to find the gunshot victim dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Aerial footage showed the vehicle properly parked, between two other vehicles, with a shattered passenger-side window.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to the LAPD. 

Culver City shooting death. CBS LA

