Culver City Police Department unveils new Hi-Lo siren for emergency alert system

The Culver City Police Department has installed new Hi-Lo sirens in all of their patrol cars, which they say should help the public know when to leave their homes in the face of an emergency.

"It's a very loud, high pitch sound that is very different than what we're used to with our normal sirens," said CCPD Officer Julian Esipitia.

The sound varies from their typical sirens, as it's intended to be used only for evacuation purposes. Police will exclusively use the sound during critical emergencies like fires, earthquakes and floods.

"Being able to go up and down streets during a natural disaster using this Hi-Lo system and getting everybody on the same page about what this means is huge for the department," Officer Esipitia said.

Other local law enforcement agencies like those in Ventura and Orange counties already use the alert system, which is widely used overseas. Culver City PD will become the first in Los Angeles County to do so.

"Any time we can help increase our first responder's ability to respond faster, to be safer, to save more lives, is a win for all of us and we're so thrilled to be able to lead the charge in this in LA County," said CCPD Officer Jennifer Atenza.

The move comes just months after the two devastating fires that ravaged Altadena and the Pacific Palisades and killed almost 30 people. Police hope that their new system will prevent similar loss of life.

"That's the goal," Officer Atenza said. "Any time we can equip our first responders with a tool that'll help them evacuate those areas more efficiently."

They also hope that other departments will follow suit.

"I feel it's most effective when all the agencies across the board are using it," she said. "So the entire community knows when they hear this sound, it's time to evacuate the area."

They offer a simple reminder to residents who may be confused by the new sound.

"When you hear the Hi-Lo it's time to go," she said.