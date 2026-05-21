Culver City man formerly employed by homeless outreach nonprofit, arrested for allegedly possessing fentanyl

The Justice Department announced the arrest of a Culver City man who was formerly employed by a homeless services nonprofit for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Christopher Barret Johnson, 42, was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers on May 5, when they were patrolling the MacArthur Park area and conducted a traffic stop, pulling him over while he drove a BMW.

According to the DOJ, Johnson works for People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), a nationwide nonprofit that offers services to homeless people.

PATH said Johnson's employment with the nonprofit concluded on September 16, 2025.

"For further clarification, PATH has not provided, and does not provide, syringe exchange services in any of our programs. Additionally, PATH does not have any current contracts or services covering the MacArthur Park area in Los Angeles. The last services provided in that area were outreach services, which concluded in June 2024," PATH wrote in a statement.

Christopher Barret Johnson US DOJ

Around 10:20 p.m., officers observed a white BMW without a front license plate, abruptly making a U-turn in front of them. Officers stopped Johnson and allegedly found, in plain view inside the car, a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine and observed two knives in his waistband, according to the DOJ.

The officers also discovered a plastic baggie of methamphetamine in Johnson's pant pocket. Inside the vehicle, more plastic baggies containing methamphetamine and fentanyl, a digital scale that had fentanyl residue on it, empty plastic baggies, and cash were found.

A dish soap container with more plastic baggies containing fentanyl was found inside the vehicle, and its center console also contained cash and a large amount of plastic baggies, according to the DOJ.

Laboratory tests confirmed that the drugs seized included at least 142 grams of a substance that contained fentanyl and nearly 46 grams of methamphetamine.

Johnson faces federal criminal charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court downtown Los Angeles on Friday.