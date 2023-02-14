Culver City expected to ban tent encampments in public spaces

Culver City is expected to pass a controversial ordinance banning tent encampments in public spaces.

Officials said this ordinance is about showing compassion to people who are living on the streets, but some critics claim it's just a way to criminalize homelessness.

"It's frustrating to the support organizations for the unhoused," said Culver City resident Phillip Lelyved. "It is especially cruel to the unhoused population."

In addition to the ban, officials are proposing to create a safe camping site for up to 40 people in a city-owned parking lot. Critics believe this is not the right solution.

"We had five or six of our neighbors die in two weeks because they didn't have tents," said an unhoused resident named Ruth.

Culver City Mayor Albert Vera said the ordinance would provide actionable assistance quickly for some of the most vulnerable people in their population.

"It's not about criminalizing," he said. "The longer they're on the street the worse the problem gets. They sort of spin out of control. I think what the city is trying to do is step in and provide that level of service and compassion."

Vera said the safe camping site would provide weekly laundry service and food. Additionally, city staff said they would need to provide three "nutritious meals," showers, toilets, sunshades, medical care and 24-hour security. Officials aim to get people out of the safe camping site and into temporary housing until permanent housing is built.

"The time span is three to six years to create this housing. So, in the meantime, we can't continue to leave them out on the street and do nothing," said Vera.

Public comment continued late into Monday night and the city has not made a decision as of 10:50 p.m. The ordinance would not ban people from sleeping on public spaces, as long as they do not create a structure such as a tent.