Culver City 7-Eleven robbery suspects sought

The Culver City Police Department released security camera footage of an armed robbery to ask for the public's help in identifying two suspects at large.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store at 10638 Culver Boulevard at 11 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

Two male suspects robbed the female clerk at gunpoint.

Both males were described as standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with thin builds, wearing all black clothing and ski masks. One suspect had a bandage around his left wrist and pointed a silver semiautomatic handgun at the clerk.

The suspects fled on foot eastbound on Culver Blvd. with $90 in cash from two register drawers.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Culver City Police Dept. at (310) 253-6202