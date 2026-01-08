Detectives seek help locating suspect in deadly Cudahy shooting in August

Los Angeles County detectives are seeking help from the public as they work to identify the gunman in a deadly shooting that happened in Cudahy in August 2025.

Miguel Santoyo Meza, 39, was fatally shot in the 4900 block of Clara Street near Wilcox Avenue on August 12 last year, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting victim, Miguel Santoyo Meza, and the suspect's vehicle. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

As their search for the suspects involved in the incident continues, LASD Homicide Bureau detectives shared a photo of Meza and the alleged suspect vehicle.

They did not provide specific details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.