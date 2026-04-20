CSUN men's volleyball player serves up the sass on and off the courts

Jordan Lucas says he believes that a viral social media video compilation of him playing collegiate volleyball has gotten so much attention because it's "just authentically who I am, and that's how I play volleyball."

The 6-foot-3-inch Cal State Northridge player balances his sass with his athletic prowess on the court, hoping to inspire the younger generation.

"Representation matters, especially in today's day and age, where having that kind of representation of being an LGBTQ athlete, in obviously a male sport … hey, it is possible being part of a community and also showing you as an athlete being dominant in that," Lucas said.

The CSUN redshirt junior lettered in volleyball at both Upland High School and Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights. He helped lead Upland High to a CIF 2022 state championship and received numerous other titles and accolades as a high school player.

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He said he's received overwhelming support, with the 33 million video views in one week showing that the world is rallying for him. "It kind of really shows that there is some progress made in the world, especially being in the LGBTQ community."

Lucas said it wasn't always so easy growing up and that it's important "to be yourself" and "be your own fan."

Not all comments have been positive, and recently, a sports announcer said during the broadcast of a CSUN match that he was surprised that no one had "popped" him yet for his "antics."

Lucas said he was shocked. "Announcers in my opinion have a job to call a game unbiased and to kind of hear that was a little bit shocking to me … maybe people aren't as fond or supportive as I thought they were."

But with overwhelmingly positive fan support, Lucas said he feels like he is doing the right thing.

CSUN faces UC Irvine in the Big West tournament on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at UC Irvine.