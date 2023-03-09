Crews working to repair natural gas leak in Anaheim
Crews are working to repair a natural gas leak in Anaheim.
Anaheim Fire and Rescue reported to the scene just after 3 p.m. after receiving reports of the leak, which was causing large flames to escape from the ground.
While they work to repair the issue, E. Serrano Avenue between Canyon Rim Road and Hidden Canyon Road will be closed.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
