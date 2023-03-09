Watch CBS News
Crews working to repair natural gas leak in Anaheim

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

Crews are working to repair a natural gas leak in Anaheim. 

Anaheim Fire and Rescue reported to the scene just after 3 p.m. after receiving reports of the leak, which was causing large flames to escape from the ground. 

While they work to repair the issue, E. Serrano Avenue between Canyon Rim Road and Hidden Canyon Road will be closed. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 4:07 PM

