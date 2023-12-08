Watch CBS News
Crews tackle Panorama City apartment fire, one person is burned

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters worked to knock down a Panorama City apartment fire Friday morning after rescuing one person from the fire.

apartment-fire.jpg
Firefighters located and pulled a person off the fire floor during a Panorama City apartment fire. KCAL News

Firefighters responded to the four-story apartment building in the 8500 block of North Tobias Avenue around 10:25 a.m. Crews extinguished the flames in the laundry room on the third floor in 21 minutes, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Public Service Officer Margaret Stewart.

"Firefighters located and pulled one patient off of the fire floor," Stewart said. "The patient has burn injuries and is being assessed by firefighter/paramedics, condition currently unknown."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.   

First published on December 8, 2023 / 11:21 AM PST

