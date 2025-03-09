Watch CBS News
Crews quickly contain fire burning at Westlake District apartment building

By Dean Fioresi

Firefighters quickly handled a fire that was burning at a Westlake District apartment building early Sunday evening. 

It was reported at around 6:30 p.m. at a two-story building in the 600 block of S. Cardondelet Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

They arrived and found heavy flames and smoke emerging from the second floor and attic of the structure, the statement said. 

It took just under 25 minutes for 74 firefighters to extinguish the flames, which they also prevented from spreading to an "exposed structure" that they had previously said was directly threatened. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

They do not believe that the building was occupied by any tenants. 

An investigation into the cause is underway. 

