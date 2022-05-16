Crews knock down brushfire at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge
Crews were dispatched to the scene of a brushfire at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge Sunday evening.
As of 7:15 p.m., two acres were said to have been torched by the flames, prompting an emergency response from Los Angeles County Fire Department crews.
With Sky9 over the scene, the fire appeared to be knocked down.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.