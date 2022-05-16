Watch CBS News
Crews knock down brushfire at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Crews were dispatched to the scene of a brushfire at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge Sunday evening. 

As of 7:15 p.m., two acres were said to have been torched by the flames, prompting an emergency response from Los Angeles County Fire Department crews. 

With Sky9 over the scene, the fire appeared to be knocked down.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. 

First published on May 15, 2022 / 8:16 PM

