Crews engage large fire at vacant theater building in Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters engaged a large fire that broke out at a vacant building in Hollywood early Wednesday morning. 

The blaze first broke out at a little before 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. Las Palmas Avenue, inside of what Los Angeles Fire Department called a vacant theater. 

Flames and huge plumes of smoke could be seen pillowing from several holes in the roof of the two-story structure. 

As the fire continued to grow, firefighters moved into a defensive attack, focused on fighting the flames from outside the building, in an effort to protect surrounding structures. 

With Sky2 overhead, several firefighters could be seen attacking the flames from above while standing on ladders and roofs nearby. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on July 13, 2022 / 9:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

