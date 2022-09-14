Crews continue clean up of mudslides and flooding in Oak Glen

After a series of mudslides and floods impacted their neighborhood over the weekend, cleanup crews and community members have joined forces to clear the muddy mess left behind after heavy rain hit the area. Wednesday morning the clean up continued.

The mud quickly traveled after the rain hit, as the earth covering the El Dorado Fire burn scar gave way gave way when the rain hit, all thanks to Tropical Storm Kay.

Even though crews began cleanup as soon as possible, much of the mess remained Tuesday as crews worked to clear the mud and debris left inside homes and businesses impacted by the flooding.

On Monday they worked to clear the mud covering Highway 38, using bulldozers and other heavy equipment in an attempt to curb the consistent flow of mud covering the road. As a result, many Yucaipa residents were forced to evacuate as the situation continued to worsen.

Those evacuation orders have since been listed, but the damage remains as people begin to return home in the wake of the mudflow, thankful they all made it out without falling in harm's way.