Crews battle structure fire at metal plant in Pacoima

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Crews responded to a fire at a commercial building early Tuesday morning in Pacoima.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was reported around 3:34 a.m. at a metal processing shop located at 13717 West Desmond Street, just north of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they encountered flames shooting through the roof. 

Crews said the business owner was on site and warned responders of corrosive liquids inside the metal shop.

LAFD Hazardous Materials specialists were on the scene, and LA County Health Hazmat has been notified. 

83 Firefighters were on the scene and the flames were put out in about 45 minutes.  

No reported injuries

