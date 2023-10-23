Crews battle fire at apartment building East Hollywood
Crews are battling a fire at a vacant two-story apartment building in East Hollywood Monday morning.
Firefighters responded just before 6 a.m. to the 1400 block of North New Hampshire Avenue, across the street from the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Crews punched holes in the roof to help ventilate the fire causing the large flames.
No injuries have been reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.