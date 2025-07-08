Crews battle brush fire in Castaic

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are battling a brush fire in Castaic.
The blaze, named the Bert Fire, broke out near The Old Road and Biscailuz Drive and reached nearly four acres on Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., LACoFD said on X that the blaze reached 25 acres.
Water-dropping aircraft assisted in fighting the wildfire.
