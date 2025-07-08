Crews battle brush fire in Castaic

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are battling a brush fire in Castaic.

The blaze, named the Bert Fire, broke out near The Old Road and Biscailuz Drive and reached nearly four acres on Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., LACoFD said on X that the blaze reached 25 acres.

Water-dropping aircraft assisted in fighting the wildfire.

Crews work to battle a wildfire in Castaic. KCAL News