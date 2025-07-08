Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battle brush fire in Castaic

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are battling a brush fire in Castaic. 

The blaze, named the Bert Fire, broke out near The Old Road and Biscailuz Drive and reached nearly four acres on Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., LACoFD said on X that the blaze reached 25 acres. 

Water-dropping aircraft assisted in fighting the wildfire.

screenshot-2025-07-08-143623.png
Crews work to battle a wildfire in Castaic. KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.