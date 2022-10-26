Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash shuts down westbound 101 Freeway lanes in Tarzana

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Westbound 101 lanes closed at Tampa Avenue in Tarzana due to crash
Westbound 101 lanes closed at Tampa Avenue in Tarzana due to crash 00:38

The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the closure of four lanes of the westbound 101 Freeway at Tampa Avenue in Tarzana due to a traffic collision. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes for at least the next two hours.

The crash was first reported around 2:26 a.m. Wednesday. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 5:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.