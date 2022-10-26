Crash shuts down westbound 101 Freeway lanes in Tarzana
The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the closure of four lanes of the westbound 101 Freeway at Tampa Avenue in Tarzana due to a traffic collision.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes for at least the next two hours.
The crash was first reported around 2:26 a.m. Wednesday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
