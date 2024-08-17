Crash on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood leaves motorcyclist dead

Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in North Hollywood late Friday evening.

The crash was reported just before midnight on northbound lanes of the 170 Freeway, near the Sherman Way exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were first called after learning of a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car, and arrived to find the victim lying on the freeway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. On Saturday afternoon, she was identified as 29-year-old Labrin Gomez.

The investigation into the crash closed three lanes of the freeway for several hours on Saturday. All lanes have since reopened.

No further information was provided.