Crash forces hours-long closure on several lanes of Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach

By Dean Fioresi

Several lanes of the Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach were forced to close after a deadly crash on Saturday afternoon. 

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. on eastbound lanes of the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Officers issued a SigAlert for the three left-most lanes as the investigation and wreckage cleanup continued. All lanes were reopened at around 6:40 p.m. 

It remains unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision. 

One victim, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further information was provided. 

