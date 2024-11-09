Crash forces hours-long closure on several lanes of Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach

Several lanes of the Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach were forced to close after a deadly crash on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. on eastbound lanes of the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers issued a SigAlert for the three left-most lanes as the investigation and wreckage cleanup continued. All lanes were reopened at around 6:40 p.m.

It remains unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

One victim, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was provided.