One hurt in crash between train and car in South LA

By KCAL-News Staff

A collision between a Blue Line train and a vehicle in Los Angeles Sunday evening left one person in the car possibly injured.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Long Beach Avenue and East 54th Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The collision left the vehicle overturned and one person temporarily trapped in the wreckage, Humphrey said.

One person asked for a medical evaluation by paramedics Humphrey said.

The train remained upright on the rails, he said. The crash has left Metro Blue Line traffic in both directions near the crash site temporarily blocked.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 11:05 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

