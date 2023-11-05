One hurt in crash between train and car in South LA

One hurt in crash between train and car in South LA

One hurt in crash between train and car in South LA

A collision between a Blue Line train and a vehicle in Los Angeles Sunday evening left one person in the car possibly injured.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Long Beach Avenue and East 54th Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The collision left the vehicle overturned and one person temporarily trapped in the wreckage, Humphrey said.

One person asked for a medical evaluation by paramedics Humphrey said.

The train remained upright on the rails, he said. The crash has left Metro Blue Line traffic in both directions near the crash site temporarily blocked.

The crash was being investigated by Los Angeles police.One person died Thursday when a vehicle crashed down an embankment in the Malibu area.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. on Kanan Dume Road at mile marker 11.76, north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, described only as a male.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash.