Watch CBS News
Local

Covered California enrollment: ChapCare Fair Oaks health fair

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Covered California enrollment: ChapCare's healthcare mission
Covered California enrollment: ChapCare's healthcare mission 03:02

Getting healthcare coverage is one of the biggest decisions a family can make. ChapCare is helping communities that need it most. They're getting people enrolled in Covered California. 

A big event is coming up at ChapCare Fair Oaks, 1855 N. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. You can call (626) 486-9729 for more information.

Be sure to bring:

  • California I.D. or driver's license, or a birth certificate for children
  • Proof of citizenship or residency: Social Security number; Green Card or visa
  • Proof of income: recent tax files or the last two pay stubs.

And this year's deadline to register for Covered California is January 31.

For more information:

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 12:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.