Covered California enrollment: ChapCare Fair Oaks health fair

Getting healthcare coverage is one of the biggest decisions a family can make. ChapCare is helping communities that need it most. They're getting people enrolled in Covered California.

A big event is coming up at ChapCare Fair Oaks, 1855 N. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. You can call (626) 486-9729 for more information.

Be sure to bring:

California I.D. or driver's license, or a birth certificate for children

Proof of citizenship or residency: Social Security number; Green Card or visa

Proof of income: recent tax files or the last two pay stubs.

And this year's deadline to register for Covered California is January 31.

For more information: