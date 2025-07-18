Couple charged in deadly 2021 shooting of Pasadena teen Iran Moreno

A couple has been arrested for the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Iran Moreno in Pasadena.

Moreno was playing video games on Nov. 20, 2021, when a bullet pierced through his bedroom and killed him, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Muhammad Abdul-Malik, 38, and Teraja Flemmings, 31, with one count of murder. Prosecutors also charged Abdul-Malik with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted as charged, Abdul-Malik faces a maximum of 53 years to life in state prison, while Flemmings faces a 25-year-to-life sentence.

Prosecutors said they will request a $3 million bail for Abdul-Malik and a $2 million bail for Flemmings.

"The violence that took this young boy's life is not only tragic, but also unacceptable and criminal," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "No family should ever have to endure the heartbreak of losing a child under such horrific circumstances. While we cannot undo this tragedy, we will work tirelessly to ensure those responsible are held accountable."

Investigators said Abdul-Malik allegedly fired a single round that penetrated through Moreno's window from a vacant lot across the street before getting into a getaway vehicle allegedly driven by Flemmings.

Nearly four years after the deadly shooting, Pasadena police released sketches of the suspects acquired from newly enhanced surveillance video.

After the sketches were released, police stated that they received a tip on Thursday morning from a woman who claimed to have seen the male suspect on several occasions in March and April in the Swampscott and Boston areas.

"We received information from a tipster in the Boston area, and more specifically, the Swampscott area, who recognized that individual from the sketch that we provided," said Grisafe. "This individual seemed very credible and was able to provide us some information that she believed that he was in that area."

The LA County District Attorney's Office said Abdul-Malik was in Florida law enforcement custody and currently awaiting extradition.