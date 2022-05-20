Police: Couple robbed Hancock Park mother of 2 after following her home from the post office

A couple has been arrested in the follow-home robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area, and the LAPD believes they may have been behind other, similar robberies.

Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 12 robbery.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters were returning home from the post office at about 12:50 p.m. as a black BMW 535i stopped in the middle of the street nearby. As the woman was getting her daughters out of their car seats, a man got out of the BMW's passenger seat and walked up to the woman, pointing a gun at her and demanding her watch, police said.

(credit: LAPD)

After the woman gave up her watch, surveillance video released by the LAPD shows the man running back to the BMW, which drove away.

During the investigation, detectives determined the man had been inside the post office the same time as the woman and her children. Video from the post office showed he was paying close attention to the woman, and apparently followed her home from the post office, police said.

At the time of the couple's arrest, a search warrant was also served at Carter's home, where police say they found their BMW 535i, another BMW and a Mercedes. Detectives recovered a semi-automatic handgun, jewelry, and more than $56,000 in cash, but did not find the woman's watch, police said.

Carter, who was out of custody for a prior felony arrest, was charged Thursday with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Whitaker has been charged with one count of robbery.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records, Carter is being held on $1 million bail but does not have a scheduled court date. Whitaker is being held on $165,000 bail and is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Detectives believe the couple may be behind other similar robberies which may have gone unreported. Anyone with information about the incident can call LAPD detectives Marsden or Hammer at (213) 486-6840.