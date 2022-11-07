Counting down to midterm elections in Los Angeles County

The midterm elections are on Tuesday, with significant races taking place in Los Angeles, including a spot on the LA County Board of Supervisors and the campaign for LA County Sheriff.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff.

Villanueva's victory four years ago over incumbent Jim McDonnell marked the first time in roughly a century that a sheriff had lost a re- election bid in the county. But now Villanueva finds himself in danger of meeting the same fate at the hands of Luna, with the most recent polls showing the challenger with an edge over the incumbent.

The pair have run a spirited campaign, with Luna attacking the incumbent over his torrid relationship with the county Board of Supervisors and accusing him of ignoring the issue of deputy gangs within the department. Villanueva has deflected such criticism, saying his battles with the board show he is a fierce defender of the department and its deputies, and insisting that he has gone to great lengths to attack and ban alleged deputy cliques in the agency.

"Mr. Luna, the Civilian Oversight Commission, the Board of Supervisors, they cannot wrap their minds around the idea that (on) my very first day in office, I removed the East L.A. station captain from his command because I had doubts about his ability to lead," Villanueva said last week, responding to Luna's latest allegation of inaction on the deputy gang issue.

The sheriff said four deputies were also fired from the East L.A. station over their actions at a much-publicized fight during a deputy gathering at Kennedy Hall. He also said he implemented the department's first-ever policy barring "outlaw groups," codified it in training materials and sponsored legislation to extend the policy statewide.

"There is nothing legally we can do left," Villanueva said. "We can't line up people, strip them down and fire people with tattoos, as some people have literally suggested. So when my opponent falsely asserts that nothing has been done, he's just repeating the narrative politically driven by the Oversight Commission that works for the board."

Luna insisted last week that deputy gangs remain an issue, citing "men and women from the sheriff's department who have come forward, good men and women who want this rooted out."

"So how do employees feel about coming forward and reporting misconduct when they know you have a sheriff that's going to look the other way?" he asked. "That's been proven time and time again."

State Sen. Bob Hertzberg and West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath will vie Tuesday for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, a small but powerful board still struggling to find solutions for a rampant homelessness problem and public safety concerns.

Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, topped a six-candidate field seeking the District 3 seat in June, but he fell well short of the 50% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff. Horvath finished a close second.

The District 3 seat covers a majority of the San Fernando Valley, stretching from Westlake Village and Malibu to Calabasas, West Hills, Porter Ranch, San Fernando, Panorama City and Northridge, while also stretching to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica. The district's boundaries changed dramatically during the county's most recent redistricting effort, giving it a larger swath of the Valley. The move that drew the ire of some observers -- including outgoing Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- who felt the change gave Hertzberg an edge in the election, given his longtime representation of the area in Sacramento.

More than 24,000 people cast ballots Sunday at vote centers around Los Angeles County, according to the Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk's Office.

The 24,414 votes cast Sunday brought the in-person total thus far to 72,074, according to the agency.

In addition, the county has already received 905,283 vote-by-mail ballots, for a total of 977,357 ballots already cast ahead of Tuesday's election day. That equates to a 17.3% turnout among the county's roughly 5.6 million registered voters.

A total of 640 vote centers opened across the county on Saturday, giving residents a chance to cast their ballots early. Residents can visit any vote center, regardless of their place of residents. Voters can find the nearest center by searching online at locator.lavote.gov.

The centers will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On election day Tuesday, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.