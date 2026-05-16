Corral Fire near Lancaster prompts shelter-in-place orders, evacuation warnings

A quickly growing fire near Lancaster in the Antelope Valley forced officials to order a shelter-in-place and evacuation warnings on Saturday afternoon.

The fire, dubbed the Corral Fire, covered about 160 acres as of 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

It's not yet clear if any structures were threatened or if any people were injured. No cause has been determined.

According to AlertLA County, a shelter-in-place order was issued at 1 p.m. for residents near 110th Street and W Avenue E 8 in Lancaster. Evacuation warnings were issued for nearby areas. Additional evacuation warning information can be found here.

In a post to X, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was monitoring the blaze.

"I am closely monitoring the fast-moving [Corral Fire] in the Antelope Valley," she said. "[LA County Fire] crews are actively responding to protect lives and property. Residents in affected areas must heed all evacuation and shelter-in-place orders, stay alert, and follow official emergency updates."