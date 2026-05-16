Pair of Antelope Valley brush fires prompt shelter-in-place orders, evacuation warnings

A pair of quickly growing brush fires near Lancaster in the Antelope Valley forced officials to order a shelter-in-place and evacuation warnings on Saturday afternoon.

An aerial look at the area charred by the Corral Fire in Lancaster on Saturday, May 16, 2026. CBS LA

Corral Fire

The first fire, dubbed the Corral Fire, covered about 160 acres as of 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

It's not yet clear if any structures were threatened or if any people were injured. No cause has been determined.

According to AlertLA County, a shelter-in-place order was issued at 1 p.m. for residents near 110th Street and W Avenue E 8 in Lancaster. Evacuation warnings were issued for nearby areas. Additional evacuation warning information can be found here.

In a post to X, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was monitoring the blaze.

"I am closely monitoring the fast-moving [Corral Fire] in the Antelope Valley," she said. "[LA County Fire] crews are actively responding to protect lives and property. Residents in affected areas must heed all evacuation and shelter-in-place orders, stay alert, and follow official emergency updates."

An aerial look at the Grand Fire which burned in Lancaster on Saturday, May 16, 2026. CBS LA

Grand Fire

A second blaze, which was being called the Grand Fire, had burned just under 60 acres by 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles County firefighters. They said that the fire started at around 2:45 p.m. near 70th Street East and E. Avenue G in Lancaster.

Evacuation warnings were issued for three residential zones: LAC-E1639, LAC-31376 and LAC-E1329.

Firefighters have not yet determined a cause for the fire.