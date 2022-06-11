Coroner identifies man found stabbed to death in Paramount

The Coroner's Office today released the name of a 30- year-old man who was found stabbed to death in Paramount.

The man was identified as Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, according to the coroner's office, adding that they had no place of residence for him.

Deputies were sent to the area of the Los Angeles River between Somerset Boulevard and San Jose Avenue about 5:30 a.m. Friday after receiving a call that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

"Upon arriving, deputies discovered a male ... in his 30s ... suffering from apparent stab wounds,'' a Sheriff's Department statement said.

"At this time, it is unknown what led to the incident. There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time.''

Garcia-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.