Corona man arrested for attempting to kidnap two girls, Riverside County deputies say

A Corona man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap two different girls on Tuesday, Riverside County deputies said in a news release.

They were called to the 25000 block of Santiago Canyon Road at around 4:15 p.m. after learning of a reported kidnapping in the area, the news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned that an unknown male had grabbed a 12-year-old girl by the arm and attempted to pull her into his vehicle," the release said. "The victim escaped and sought help from a nearby adult witness."

Delory Sinclair. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Investigators were able to get both a suspect and a vehicle description and located the man nearby. He was identified as 61-year-old Corona resident Delory Sinclair. He was taken into custody near the 11000 block of De Palma Road in the unincorporated area of Temescal Valley.

"During the investigation, deputies learned that Sinclair had attempted to kidnap a second 14-year-old girl just before he was taken into custody," the release said.

Neither of the victims was injured during the incidents.

While serving a search warrant for Sinclair's car and home, which is located in the unincorporated community of Horsethief Canyon, investigators discovered evidence related to the kidnapping and other possible crimes, as well as a large amount of illegal narcotics, according to the release.

Sinclair was booked for kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, annoying or molesting a minor and possession of illegal narcotics, deputies said.

Anyone who knows more or who believes they could also be a victim is urged to contact RSO investigators at (951) 272-5600.