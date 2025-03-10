Cornerback Donte Jackson agrees on 2-year, $13 million deal with Chargers

Cornerback Donte Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed on a two-year, $13 million deal, according to ESPN.

The signing has not been officially announced as free agents cannot be signed until Wednesday.

Jackson started 15 games for the Steelers last season and had five interceptions. He will likely slot in alongside Kristian Fulton in the Chargers secondary.

He was a full-time starter his first six seasons in Carolina after he was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft out of LSU in 2018.