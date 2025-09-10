Watch CBS News
Cooler temperatures, patchy drizzle enter Southern California as fall weather makes its first appearance

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Fall weather is making its first, albeit brief, appearance in Southern California this week with some morning drizzle and below-average temperatures.

Scattered drizzle could be felt in some areas along the coasts and in the valleys early Wednesday morning as a marine layer draped over parts of the region. The marine layer is headed south after bringing a low-pressure system to the San Francisco Bay Area earlier in the week.

"We're getting that taste of fall," said CBS News Los Angeles meteorologist Amber Lee. "We're going to continue that cooling trend today, and in fact it's going to be even cooler [than yesterday]."

According to Lee, Tuesday was the end of a 21-day streak of above-average temperatures in Southern California.  

High temperatures on Wednesday were forecast in the mid to high 60s along the coasts, high 70s in most of Los Angeles and Orange Counties and around the low 80s in the Inland Empire.

Wednesday and Thursday were predicted to be the coolest days of the week before temperatures rise again on Friday, though it's only expected to increase by a couple of degrees. 

