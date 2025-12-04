Watch CBS News
Extended street closures begin downtown Los Angeles for Convention Center revitalization

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
The city of Los Angeles has announced extended street closures in downtown to allow for the revitalization of the LA Convention Center, in preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Pico Boulevard between LA Live Way and Figueroa Street will be closed through March 31, 2028, the city said.

The street closures are part of the LA Convention Center (LACC) Expansion and Modernization Project that will connect the existing south and west exhibit halls above Pico Boulevard.

The city explained that the project will create more than 15,000 jobs and add an estimated $652 million in General Fund tax revenue over the next 30 years. It is also expected to draw more than $150 million in additional visitor spending each year.

Crews will be working on demolition, excavation, sidewalk and roadwork improvements, traffic controls, paving and striping of roads and intersections. 

Officials urge drivers to use alternate routes. 

