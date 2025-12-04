Extended street closures begin downtown Los Angeles for Convention Center revitalization

The city of Los Angeles has announced extended street closures in downtown to allow for the revitalization of the LA Convention Center, in preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Pico Boulevard between LA Live Way and Figueroa Street will be closed through March 31, 2028, the city said.

The street closures are part of the LA Convention Center (LACC) Expansion and Modernization Project that will connect the existing south and west exhibit halls above Pico Boulevard.

The city explained that the project will create more than 15,000 jobs and add an estimated $652 million in General Fund tax revenue over the next 30 years. It is also expected to draw more than $150 million in additional visitor spending each year.

Crews will be working on demolition, excavation, sidewalk and roadwork improvements, traffic controls, paving and striping of roads and intersections.

Officials urge drivers to use alternate routes.