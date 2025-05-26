Watch CBS News
Construction on 15 Freeway offramp in Temecula to create mid-week traffic nightmare

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California.
A day-long construction project will create a traffic nightmare in Temecula this week as crews perform a core-drilling operation on a busy I-15 Freeway off-ramp. 

Though the work will only be conducted between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the southbound ramp at Rancho California Road, heavy traffic is expected in the area, especially in the early morning as commuters make their daily trips to San Diego. 

California Department of Transportation crews will post signage to alert drivers of the upcoming maintenance work and to reduce their speeds in the work zone. 

Other Temecula ramps, namely Temecula Parkway and Winchester Road, will likely see an influx if their typically daily traffic as drivers avoid the closure. 

